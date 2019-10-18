UrduPoint.com
Almost 1 In 3 (31%) Pakistanis Hold The PPP Government Currently Responsible For The Poor Performance In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 04:51 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 31% of Pakistanis hold the PPP government responsible for the poor performance in Karachi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th October, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 31% of Pakistanis hold the PPP government responsible for the poor performance in Karachi.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, which political party is currently responsible for the poor performance in Karachi?” In response, 31% said PPP, 23% said all, 19% said MQM, 19% said PTI and 8% did not know/ did not respond.

