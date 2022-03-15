UrduPoint.com

Almost 1.6m Visits To Expo 2020 Dubai In One Week As Numbers Reach 19m

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Almost 1.6m visits to Expo 2020 Dubai in one week as numbers reach 19m

The surge in visits to Expo 2020 Dubai has continued with just under 1.6 million in the past week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The surge in visits to Expo 2020 Dubai has continued with just under 1.6 million in the past week.

Organisers said the total number of visits to the world's fair since it opened on October 1 had reached 19 million.

Sconaid McGeachin, senior vice president of communications at Expo 2020 Dubai, said that while entertainment had contributed to the numbers, organisers' focus on young people had also boosted them, with 2.7 million visits by under-18s since the start of the event, The National reported .

Organisers said teachers and children would be among the VIP guests at the event in Al Wasl Plaza on March 31.

"Within Al Wasl itself, the focus of the audience will be on children," said McGeachin.

"The focus throughout Expo has been looking at youth and ensuring that youth are involved in everything."In the last seven days, Expo 2020 has hosted International Women's Day celebrations.

Related Topics

World Dubai Young March October Women 2020 Event Million

Recent Stories

Henrik Stenson named 2023 European Ryder Cup capta ..

Henrik Stenson named 2023 European Ryder Cup captain

56 seconds ago
 Int'l community must take effective notice of Indi ..

Int'l community must take effective notice of India's belligerence: AJK Presiden ..

57 seconds ago
 Registration for recruitment in Pak Navy to contin ..

Registration for recruitment in Pak Navy to continue till 26 March

59 seconds ago
 Mayor Peshawar, Chairmen of 7 Tehsil Councils took ..

Mayor Peshawar, Chairmen of 7 Tehsil Councils took oath of their offices

1 minute ago
 Man held for selling fireworks

Man held for selling fireworks

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner for facilitating Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Q ..

Commissioner for facilitating Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar devotees during Urs ce ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>