Almost 1.6m visits to Expo 2020 Dubai in one week as numbers reach 19m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The surge in visits to Expo 2020 Dubai has continued with just under 1.6 million in the past week.

Organisers said the total number of visits to the world's fair since it opened on October 1 had reached 19 million.

Sconaid McGeachin, senior vice president of communications at Expo 2020 Dubai, said that while entertainment had contributed to the numbers, organisers' focus on young people had also boosted them, with 2.7 million visits by under-18s since the start of the event, The National reported .

Organisers said teachers and children would be among the VIP guests at the event in Al Wasl Plaza on March 31.

"Within Al Wasl itself, the focus of the audience will be on children," said McGeachin.

"The focus throughout Expo has been looking at youth and ensuring that youth are involved in everything."In the last seven days, Expo 2020 has hosted International Women's Day celebrations.