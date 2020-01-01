Almost 3 in 5 (56%) internet users in Pakistan say they use the internet for entertainment

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 12:57 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 56% internet users in Pakistan say they use the internet for entertainment

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st January, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 56% internet users in Pakistan say they use the internet for entertainment.


A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces who claim to be internet users was asked, “Do you use the internet for entertainment?” In response, 56% agreed saying they use the internet for entertainment while 44% claimed they do not visit the internet for entertainment.

