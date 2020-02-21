- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Almost 4 in 5 (78%) Pakistanis oppose the increase in salaries of Parliament members given the curre ..
Almost 4 In 5 (78%) Pakistanis Oppose The Increase In Salaries Of Parliament Members Given The Current Economic Crisis
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:34 PM
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 78% Pakistanis oppose the increase in salaries of Parliament members given the current economic crisis
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 78% Pakistanis oppose the increase in salaries of Parliament members given the current economic crisis.
A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Recently, a bill was introduced to increase the salaries of Parliament members.
In your opinion, is this increment legitimate given the current economic crisis?” In response, 15% said, ‘yes, it is legitimate’, 78% said, ‘no, it is illegitimate’ and 7% said they did not know/did not respond.