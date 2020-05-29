Almost 4.3 mln ton wheat procured in Punjab: Aleem Khan

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that overall government wheat stock had reached almost 4.3 million metric tonnes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that overall government wheat stock had reached almost 4.3 million metric tonnes.

Presiding over a meeting of food department, he said that now wheat purchase at government level would be stopped and private flour mills would be given a chance.

Aleem Khan expressed satisfaction over the performance of food department, saying that this year, historic success had been achieved in wheat procurement process.

He directed the authorities concerned to send a summary to Punjab Chief Minister for not purchasing further wheat in the province at government level.

The senior minister said that all borders of Punjab would remain sealed, adding that there was possibility that wheat price comes down.

He said the food department would help flour mills and private seed companies in purchasing wheat.

Aleem Khan said the Punjab Seed Corporation had achieved 90 percent wheat procurement target.

The senior minister directed the food secretary to hold dialogue with flour mills association.

He said the district administration would determine new flour priceafter having consultation with food department and flour mills.