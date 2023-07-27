Open Menu

Almost 68 Mourning Processions Concluded Peacefully: Jhang

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Almost 68th mourning processions were taken out from different parts of the Jhang district today on 8th Muharram-ul-Haram, all of these concluded peacefully

According to Police sources they divided processions into categories, out of 86 procession 11 were A category, 18 were B category and 34 were C category processions.

All processions concluded peacefully while security was very tight today and no unpleasant incident was reported from any part of the district.

In other hand special police were deployed on mosques, Imambargahs and other worship places.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi has directed staff of local bodies to finalize arrangements for cleanliness and water disposal in view of present rains.

"Water should not stand on routes of processions", he further directed.

