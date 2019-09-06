UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 9 In 10 (89%) Pakistanis Believe It Is Important For Austerity That The Children Of Officers Should Study In The Same Schools As The Public’s Children

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:58 PM

Almost 9 in 10 (89%) Pakistanis believe it is important for austerity that the children of officers should study in the same schools as the public’s children

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, almost 9 in 10 (89%) Pakistanis believe it is important for austerity that the children of officers should study in the same schools as the public’s children

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, almost 9 in 10 (89%) Pakistanis believe it is important for austerity that the children of officers should study in the same schools as the public’s children.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, what measure will be necessary if people responsible for political and administrative leadership are willing to adopt austerity? I will read out a few measures to you, please tell for each if it is necessary, not necessary or inappropriate as an austerity measure [The children of officers should study in the same schools as the public’s children]?” In response, 89% believed that this is a necessary step for austerity whereas 5% Pakistanis felt that it is not a necessary.

3% Pakistanis thought that it is inappropriate while another 3% said they did not know/did not wish to respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Same Gallup Women From

Recent Stories

European equities mainly climb at open

3 minutes ago

Hilal-e-Istiqal flag hoisting ceremony held

3 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Slams Washington's Calls for New ..

5 minutes ago

The power phone built for the new work tribe: Sams ..

20 minutes ago

Russian PD-14 Engine Construction Is Much Cheaper ..

24 minutes ago

Indian Investors Interested in Projects From Russi ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.