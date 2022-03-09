Almost 98% quota of female increases under Ehsaas programme: Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said that the government under umbrella of Ehsaas programme initially, has allocated 50% quota for the female but after three years of its implementation, the quota was increased to almost 98%

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said that the government under umbrella of Ehsaas programme initially, has allocated 50% quota for the female but after three years of its implementation, the quota was increased to almost 98%.

Empowerment of women was beneficial for society and present government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was determined to lift poorest women out of poverty and help them achieve their potential, she said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair programme.

In Ehsaas programme, the girls are getting more stipend amount as compared to the boys, she said, adding, moreover, as per the policy, the girls are getting 50% of total scholarships provided by the government.

Ehsaas will prove to be an important milestone for the economic empowerment of the marginalized segments of society, she said, adding, programme has been framed in accordance with the best international practices.