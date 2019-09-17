Almost half Pakistanis (48%) do not consider themselves to be superstitious at all

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 48% Pakistanis do not consider themselves to be superstitious at all

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th September, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 48% Pakistanis do not consider themselves to be superstitious at all.



A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us to what extent do you consider yourself to be superstitious?” In response, 48% said they do not consider themselves to be superstitious at all, 20% said they consider themselves to be very less superstitious, 15% said they consider themselves to be superstitious to some extent, 8% said they consider themselves to be superstitious a lot, 9% did not know/did not wish to respond.