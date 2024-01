FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad education board will announce second annual results of Aloom-e-Sharqia-2023

on January 3.

According to Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Jafar Ali, the results will be uploaded on website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

For further assistance, candidates could dial landline number 0412517716.