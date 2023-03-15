UrduPoint.com

ALP Training For Feeder Schools Of Battagram,Troghar On Mar 16

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 10:10 AM

ALP training for feeder schools of Battagram,Troghar on Mar 16

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A three-day long teacher training for feeder schools in the remote areas of District Battgram and Torghar will start on March 16 (Thursday).

While talking to the media, Master trainer Fahad Ali Shah said that the three-day training would be conducted by the master trainers of the Alternative Learning Program (ALP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding the ongoing training was part of a larger training programme in all districts of the province.

He said that earlier, thousands of children were being educated through the joint project of the provincial education department and the United Nations Organization (UNO) for the promotion of children's education.

Education centers had been established in the most difficult and inaccessible areas by joint efforts of the government and volunteers, Fahad highlighted.

The efforts of the provincial government were being appreciated by local communities, he said, adding, through ALP, the KP government was trying to provide high-quality education to the children of marginalized districts of the province.

The master trainers team includes Syed Fawad Shah, Sibghatullah Khan and Fahad Ali.

