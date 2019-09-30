UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alpine Club Of Pakistan (ACP) Holds Eco Hike At Murree Hills

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:38 PM

Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) holds Eco Hike at Murree Hills

Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) on Monday held Eco Hike at Murree Hills with an aim at creating awareness about Eco Tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) on Monday held Eco Hike at Murree Hills with an aim at creating awareness about Eco Tourism.

The hiking trip that began from Samli Tajjal and ended at Ghora Gali, was held in connection with World Tourism Day, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), Karrar Haidri said here in a statement.

He said about 100 students from different educational institutions took part in the hike.

Before start of the hike, President ACP Abu Zafar Sadiq gave an orientation to participants about responsible tourism.

He stressed the need for environment care in mountain regions of Pakistan.

Explaining the salient features of Clean Green Pakistan Movement, he highlighted the various activities being offered by ACP to make the hills clean and green. He said that Eco Hike would be a regular activity of ACP wherein young volunteers from across the country would be engaged in protection of country's mountains.

The hike participants also planted around 100 trees with the help of local community and divisional forest department officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Murree Young Alpine From

Recent Stories

Anti-adulteration drive: 33 eateries sealed in Isl ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand Police Arrest Man for Making Bomb Thre ..

3 minutes ago

LHC orders to transfer terrorism case against Hafi ..

9 minutes ago

Country's debt reaches 80 percent of GDP: Governor ..

2 minutes ago

Issues of New Sabzi Mandi should be resolved

9 minutes ago

Dengue wards set up at all social security hospita ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.