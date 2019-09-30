Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) holds Eco Hike at Murree Hills

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) on Monday held Eco Hike at Murree Hills with an aim at creating awareness about Eco Tourism.

The hiking trip that began from Samli Tajjal and ended at Ghora Gali, was held in connection with World Tourism Day, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), Karrar Haidri said here in a statement.

He said about 100 students from different educational institutions took part in the hike.

Before start of the hike, President ACP Abu Zafar Sadiq gave an orientation to participants about responsible tourism.

He stressed the need for environment care in mountain regions of Pakistan.

Explaining the salient features of Clean Green Pakistan Movement, he highlighted the various activities being offered by ACP to make the hills clean and green. He said that Eco Hike would be a regular activity of ACP wherein young volunteers from across the country would be engaged in protection of country's mountains.

The hike participants also planted around 100 trees with the help of local community and divisional forest department officials.