Alquds rally in solidarity with Palestinians held in Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A rally was organized on Friday by Majlis Wahdatul Musimin, Shia Ulema Council, and ISO to mark International Quds Day, which began at Islamia High school.

The event drew a large crowd, including Syed Rohullah Kazmi, district president of MWM, and Syed Masood ul Hasan Tarimzi, vice president of Shia Ulema Council.

During the rally, participants raised slogans in support of the Palestinian cause, condemning the brutality faced by innocent Palestinians and demanding the world community take action to bring an end to their suffering.

The rally concluded with a collective prayer for the independence of Palestine.

