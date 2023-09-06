Altaf Hussain Wani calls for national unity to thwart conspiracies against Pakistan by hostile forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :While extending his heartfelt felicitations and good wishes to the government and people of Pakistan on the occasion of defense day, the APHC leader and vice chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani has said that the emergent dynamics in the South Asian region and security threats have made it even more significant that the people and political leadership of Pakistan remained vigilant and prepared to foil the nefarious designs of the hostile forces.

In his statement issued on the defense day of Pakistan, the JKNF leader said that it was high time that the Pakistani nation must demonstrate the same spirit of national unity it had shown to foil India's naked aggression in the 1965 war.

Referring to the multiple challenges Pakistan has been facing internally and externally, Wani said," A hybrid war imposed on Pakistan by all adversaries needs national unity to defeat them." Praising the Pakistani army for its professional capabilities and unwavering commitment to meet the daunting challenges faced by the nation, he said the armed forces of Pakistan were capable of fighting these challenges.

Citing the fast-changing global and regional dynamics, he said, "The emergent dynamics in the South Asian region and security challenges to Pakistan have made it even more significant that the Pakistani nation and leadership across the political spectrum should remain vigilant and prepared to foil the conspiracies being hatched by the hostile forces." Wani appealed to the people to remain vigilant against the hostile forces who were trying to foment trouble by sowing the seeds of discord in the country.

Highlighting Pakistan's crucial role in the Kashmiris' struggle for the right to self-determination, he said that a strong and prosperous Pakistan would guarantee freedom for Kashmir.

While thanking the people and government of Pakistan for their support to Kashmiris struggle Wani said, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir will stand with the people of Pakistan."