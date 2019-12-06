Altaf Ibrahim takes oath as acting CEC

(@imziishan)

The Senior Member of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi Friday took oath as the Acting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The Senior Member of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi Friday took oath as the Acting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The oath taking ceremony was held here at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters which was attended by senior ECP officials.

Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan retired from the seat of Chief Election Commissioner on Thursday (December 5).