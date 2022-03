HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Altaf Hussain Korejo, Mukhtiarkar (BPS-16) has been posted as Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to notification, Altaf Korejo has been posted as Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad vice Muhammad Saleem Jamali who was transferred and directed to report to board of Revenue Sindh, Hyderabad for further order.