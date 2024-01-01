Open Menu

Altaf Nizamani Appointed Focal Person Of CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Jamshoro Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has appointed the director quality enhancement cell Dr Altaf Nizamani as the focal person of the chief minister's public/citizen complaints cell in Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Jamshoro Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has appointed the director quality enhancement cell Dr Altaf Nizamani as the focal person of the chief minister's public/citizen complaints cell in Sindh University.

The spokesperson of the university said that the Registrar of the University Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko has also issued a notification in this regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Jamshoro

Recent Stories

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

5 minutes ago
 ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation ..

ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation code of conduct

21 minutes ago
 Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

21 minutes ago
 NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells ..

NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells Senate Education Body

21 minutes ago
 Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environment ..

Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environmental samples

1 hour ago
 Nine injured during new year night celebratory fir ..

Nine injured during new year night celebratory firing, fireworks

1 hour ago
CPO directs to take strict action against underage ..

CPO directs to take strict action against underage drivers, 5210 held

1 hour ago
 Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of N ..

Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's papers

1 hour ago
 PPP ready to surprises political opponents in Punj ..

PPP ready to surprises political opponents in Punjab: Nasir Shah

2 hours ago
 Commissioner for coordinated efforts to ensure uni ..

Commissioner for coordinated efforts to ensure universal vaccination against pol ..

2 hours ago
 SIFC, MoPD to work out comprehensive study to expl ..

SIFC, MoPD to work out comprehensive study to exploit Pink Salt export potential ..

2 hours ago
 Filing of appeals against rejection or acceptance ..

Filing of appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers underway

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan