Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Jamshoro Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has appointed the director quality enhancement cell Dr Altaf Nizamani as the focal person of the chief minister's public/citizen complaints cell in Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Jamshoro Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has appointed the director quality enhancement cell Dr Altaf Nizamani as the focal person of the chief minister's public/citizen complaints cell in Sindh University.

The spokesperson of the university said that the Registrar of the University Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko has also issued a notification in this regard.