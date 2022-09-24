Altaf Tai elected as chairman Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :A leading builder and developer Altaf Tai has been unanimously elected as the new chairman of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) for 2022-2023.

Khawar Munir, Nadeem Jeewa and Raheel Rinch were elected as the senior vice chairman, vice chairman and chairman southern region respectively. Sultan Gohar was elected as the chairman northern region and Engr. Faraz Memon as vice chairman Hyderabad sub-region, said a statement issued by ABAD on Saturday.

ABAD's election was held during the annual general meeting at ABAD House, Karachi and Lahore simultaneously, which was attended by a large number of its members.

The meeting unanimously approved all new members of the central executive committee and regional executive committee from the Allied Penal, who were elected unopposed. The newly-elected body will take charge of their offices on Oct. 01, 2022.

ABAD's new chairman Altaf Tai, who has earlier served as chairman southern region, said he was grateful to all ABAD members, specially Mohsin Sheikhani for electing the new team unanimously. He resolved to work tirelessly for the betterment of the members and for the promotion of housing and construction industry.