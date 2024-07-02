Altaf Wani Calls Indian Development Claim Just Hoax
Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations and senior leader All Parties Hurriyet conference on Tuesday lashed out at India for claiming development and normalcy in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Wani called the Indian development claims just a hoax and said that since August 5 2019, the Kashmiris have not only been deprived of their Identity but all their economic, social and political rights have been usurped by the Hindutva regime, said a press release.
During a press conference held at Athens, Wani briefed Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora about the grim situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The development claims of India are just to strengthen the colonizer and have no benefits for common citizens, he said and added India has used different tactics to strengthen the illegal occupation in IIOJK.
He said they also changed a series of laws including domicile law which now guarantees the job, voting rights and land in disputed territory. These tactics are clear signs to change the dynamics of the erstwhile state, he added,
Wani said that India was trying to change the religious landscape of IIOJK. He said that in 1990 there were around 490 Mandirs in IIOJK but now the Modi led Indian government was planning to construct around 50 thousand Mandirs for which funds and land had already been allocated.
Recent Stories
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Medical store sealed15 seconds ago
-
Surveyor General highlights NSDI’s benefits for multiple sectors in Pakistan27 seconds ago
-
4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas10 minutes ago
-
Two thief gangs busted, stolen valuables recovered10 minutes ago
-
Absconder among three held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Chairperson vows not to compromise on misconduct regarding BISP payments11 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court11 minutes ago
-
Tank police arrest three outlaws; recover 8 kg hashish20 minutes ago
-
Sports journalists play vital role in promoting games: Chairman PMYP20 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh20 minutes ago
-
Dir Lower police arrest 12 proclaimed offenders in June20 minutes ago
-
Two drug-peddlers arrested; ice, weapons recovered20 minutes ago