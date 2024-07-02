Open Menu

Altaf Wani Calls Indian Development Claim Just Hoax

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Altaf Wani calls Indian development claim just hoax

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations and senior leader All Parties Hurriyet conference on Tuesday lashed out at India for claiming development and normalcy in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Wani called the Indian development claims just a hoax and said that since August 5 2019, the Kashmiris have not only been deprived of their Identity but all their economic, social and political rights have been usurped by the Hindutva regime, said a press release.

During a press conference held at Athens, Wani briefed Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora about the grim situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The development claims of India are just to strengthen the colonizer and have no benefits for common citizens, he said and added India has used different tactics to strengthen the illegal occupation in IIOJK.

He said they also changed a series of laws including domicile law which now guarantees the job, voting rights and land in disputed territory. These tactics are clear signs to change the dynamics of the erstwhile state, he added,

Wani said that India was trying to change the religious landscape of IIOJK. He said that in 1990 there were around 490 Mandirs in IIOJK but now the Modi led Indian government was planning to construct around 50 thousand Mandirs for which funds and land had already been allocated.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Job Athens Jammu August 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

1 hour ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

2 hours ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

2 hours ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

2 hours ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

2 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

3 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

4 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan