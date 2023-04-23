Altercation results in fatality, two injuries in Khazana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :An altercation between two opposing groups in Bari Gada Baba area of Khazana on Sunday resulted in the death of a pedestrian and the injury of two others.

As per the Khazana police, the dispute began with verbal abuse over property, escalating to gunfire.

Naveed Hussain, a passerby, sustained a fatal bullet injury, while Ruaid Khan and Jehanzeb were wounded.

Police and Rescue staff rushed to the site and shifted the injured and deceased to the hospital.

The case has been registered against unidentified attackers while the investigation team headed by DSP Rural Nawab Khan has started the investigation into the incident.