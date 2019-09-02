UrduPoint.com
Alternate-day Fasting Has Health Benefits For Healthy People

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:06 PM

A new study shows that strict alternate-day fasting may be a valid alternative to counting calories and may have similar results, while also benefitting various biological processes

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) A new study shows that strict alternate-day fasting may be a valid alternative to counting calories and may have similar results, while also benefitting various biological processes.People often alter their diets in order to lose weight, improve their cardiovascular health, and become healthier overall.

There are many different ways to do so.A recent study looked into alternate-day fasting (ADF) to see whether it is a viable alternative to other methods, such as intermittent fasting or caloric restriction.ADF as an optionResearchers many from the Medical University of Graz, in Austria conducted a randomized controlled trial.

They enrolled 60 participants in a 4-week trial and randomly assigned them to either an ADF group or a control group.The control group participants could eat whatever they wanted whenever they wanted, and the ADF group alternated between a 36-hour, no-calorie fast and 12 hours of unlimited eating.

Unexpected biological benefitsWhile those in the ADF group often compensated for some of their lost calories when they were allowed to eat, they did not compensate for them all.

Overall, they experienced a mean caloric restriction of around 35% and lost an average of 7.7 Pounds during the 4-week trial.There were health benefits, as well. The participants in the ADF group had reduced levels of soluble intercellular adhesion molecule-1, a markerlinked to inflammation and age-related disease.Future applications of ADFWhile this study uncovered benefits of ADF, the authors do not recommend it as something everybody should practice.

They caution of other caveats, as well.

