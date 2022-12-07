Alternate Dispute Resolution Centres inaugurated in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar along with IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan formally inaugurated "Alternate Dispute Resolution Centers" in Islamabad, police said.

A ceremony was held at Police lines headquarters auditorium which was also attended by the members of Alternate Dispute Resolution Centers (ADRCs) and other senior police officers.

Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court while addressing the ceremony said that he gave a suggestion to the IGP Islamabad for the establishment of ADRCs upon which IGP Islamabad played a leading role and established these centers immediately.

He further said that the lawyers can play their vital role with the cooperation of the police to make this initiative successful adding that the role of police officers is also very important in resolving the matters.

The centers have already been established at Aabpara, Kohsar, Bhara Kahu, Bani Gala, Margalla, Shalimar, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Shehzad Town, Nilore, Sihala and Saddar police stations.

The IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of establishing these centers is to separate civil matters from police stations and to resolve them on merit so that the precious time of courts and police stations could be saved.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan further said that the core values of the dispute resolution centers will be transparency, neutrality and merit. "Islamabad Capital Police is taking all possible steps to provide maximum relief to the citizens", he added.

Members of these centers include three well-experienced and highly educated lawyers and a police officer who will perform their duties with dedication and commitment.

The approval of these centers has been taken from the law and justice commission of Pakistan. If a party approaches the court for an issue before visiting the center, these will not entertain their complaints.

These centers established at offices of Sub-Divisional police officers (SDPOs) will work under the direct supervision of divisional police officer (DPO) and SDPO.