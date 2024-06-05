Alternate Energy Usage Vital For Reducing Environmental Pollution Effects: Nasir Shah
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday said the use of alternate energy resources should be increased to reduce environmental pollution and avoid negative effects of environment changes.
He said this in a message issued here on the occasion of World Environment Day, being observed on today across the globe.
Shah said the use of alternative energy and increase forests were indispensable to mitigate sufferings being faced by the people due to environmental pollution.
He said that the government was making all possible efforts at the national and regional level to deal with the challenges of environmental problems.
The rate of air pollution in Pakistan and especially in Sindh was alarming, Nasir Shah said and added that smoke evicting from vehicles and factory chimneys was a major cause of air pollution.
The minister was of the opinion that alternative energy was the best solution to prevent air pollution and the Sindh government was busy taking measures regarding usage of the the alternate energy.
Nasir Shah said the process of gradual solarization of all government buildings was under progress in Sindh province, 34 government buildings had so far been fully solarized, 23 government buildings solarization would be completed by June 2024 and 100 government building's solarization was planned to be completed by July this year.
The minister said that under the direction of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, work on urban forestry projects was going on, steps were being taken for green and clean Sindh.
Recent Stories
Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari
PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan
Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport
Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags
Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President congratulates Claudia Sheinbaum on election as Mexican president5 minutes ago
-
Khyber Police foil bid to smuggle heroin, nab a drug peddler5 minutes ago
-
68 member Pakpattan school delegation visits Parliament House6 minutes ago
-
IIUI places among 1001-1200 in QS World University Ranking 20256 minutes ago
-
Call to address challenges hindering sustainable cotton production6 minutes ago
-
40th MCMC officers briefed about functions, plans of ICT admin6 minutes ago
-
Ringleader of Dacoits’ gang held with stolen mobiles, cash6 minutes ago
-
World Environment Day observed at SMIU6 minutes ago
-
11 cattle markets being set up for sacrificial animals6 minutes ago
-
Six killed, 1301 injured in 1196 accidents in Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Eight profiteers held16 minutes ago
-
Literary event 'Tarar's Fragile Times and Our Sorrows' held at Sialkot University16 minutes ago