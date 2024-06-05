Open Menu

Alternate Energy Usage Vital For Reducing Environmental Pollution Effects: Nasir Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Alternate energy usage vital for reducing environmental pollution effects: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday said the use of alternate energy resources should be increased to reduce environmental pollution and avoid negative effects of environment changes.

He said this in a message issued here on the occasion of World Environment Day, being observed on today across the globe.

Shah said the use of alternative energy and increase forests were indispensable to mitigate sufferings being faced by the people due to environmental pollution.

He said that the government was making all possible efforts at the national and regional level to deal with the challenges of environmental problems.

The rate of air pollution in Pakistan and especially in Sindh was alarming, Nasir Shah said and added that smoke evicting from vehicles and factory chimneys was a major cause of air pollution.

The minister was of the opinion that alternative energy was the best solution to prevent air pollution and the Sindh government was busy taking measures regarding usage of the the alternate energy.

Nasir Shah said the process of gradual solarization of all government buildings was under progress in Sindh province, 34 government buildings had so far been fully solarized, 23 government buildings solarization would be completed by June 2024 and 100 government building's solarization was planned to be completed by July this year.

The minister said that under the direction of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, work on urban forestry projects was going on, steps were being taken for green and clean Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Vehicles Progress Nasir June July All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

3 hours ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

4 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

8 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

17 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

17 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

17 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan