Alternate traffic routes, parking, diversion for Pak-Sri Lanka ODIs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Traffic Karachi on Wednesday envisaged the plan to smoothly regulate the vehicular traffic on the occasion of three One Day Internationals (ODIs) cricket matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka scheduled to be played on September 27, 29 and October 02.

The traffic police Karachi have announced alternative traffic routes and parking arrangements, said a spokesman of Traffic police Karachi.

The spectators intend to enter the National Stadium Karachi to watch the match must have to show their original Ticket along with their original CNIC to proceed to the Stadium.

The visitors will be provided parking facilities in the notified parking sites include urdu University Ground, Gharib Nawaz Football Stadium near Millennium Mall, Expo Center and Rana Liaquat Girls College opposite Aga Khan Hospital Stadium Road.

Heavy traffic will not be allowed from Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liquatabad no 10 to Hassan Square, Peoples Chowrangi towards University road.

All kind of Traffic coming from Nursery shall not be permitted to proceed to Habib Ibrahim Rehmat ullah Road towards Stadium (Sir Shah Suleman Road).

These vehicles will be diverted towards Drigh Road Shara-e-Faisal, left turn Rashid Minhas Road, Millennium to NIPA.

Traffic coming from Rashid Minhas Road shall not be permitted to proceed towards Stadium. These vehicles will be diverted towards NIPA, Askri-IV (Millennium), Drigh Road to Shara-e-Faisal or Millennium, NIPA to Safora Chowrangi or NIPA to Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth.

Vehicles entering from University Road shall not be permitted to proceed towards Stadium Road from New Town Chowrangi turning and it will be diverted towards Jail, Shaheed-e-Millat or straight Peoples Chowrangi.

Public coming Aga Khan Hospital, Liaquat National Hospital will be allowed from New Town PS.

Similarly peoples coming to view the match will be allowed to enter from this side after checking of their tickets, TrafficPolice staff will be present to assist them.