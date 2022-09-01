UrduPoint.com

Alternative Dispute Resolution System To Facilitate Delivery Of Speedy Justice: Law Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Alternative dispute resolution system to facilitate delivery of speedy justice: Law Minister

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that there were laws in the country that need to be implement and the system of "Panchayats" and Conciliation Committees would facilitate speedy delivery of justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that there were laws in the country that need to be implement and the system of "Panchayats" and Conciliation Committees would facilitate speedy delivery of justice.

He expressed these views while addressing a session "ADR in Pakistan - A Need for Reforms" of International Conference: Expeditious Dispensation of Justice - ADR the Way Forward.

The Minister said that alternative dispute resolution system would facilitate delivery of speedy justice and there was need to change perspective and thinking in this regard.

He said that many cases were not brought to the courts in 1990s but were resolved through reconciliation and mediation. Conflict resolution through conciliation was part of Pakistan's culture, he added.

He said that Pakistan had made the best legislation and made rules and regulations but was weak in implementing it.

"We should ensure the implementation of existing laws and regulations, it is high time that we move away from the status quo of the judicial system towards change and we are ready for it," Tarar said.

He said that there was a need to change the thinking about litigation for 20, 30 years as the system of "Panchayat" and Conciliation Committees would facilitate the delivery of justice.

He said that the new legislation did not solve the issues, but people had to change their thinking and concern in this regard, if government adopt this system and it would find a way.

He said that the government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Law and Justice were ready for all possible cooperation including legislation in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Cambodian dissident fights defamation claims at Fr ..

Cambodian dissident fights defamation claims at French trial

1 minute ago
 Miftah Ismail estimate flood devastation to cost $ ..

Miftah Ismail estimate flood devastation to cost $10 billion

2 minutes ago
 Angola's opposition files legal challenge against ..

Angola's opposition files legal challenge against vote results

2 minutes ago
 Every flood-affected family to resettle in their h ..

Every flood-affected family to resettle in their homes soon: Basharat Raja

2 minutes ago
 ECP, IHC looking into Tosha Khana, contempt of cou ..

ECP, IHC looking into Tosha Khana, contempt of court cases filed against Imran: ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Will Not Invite International Observers to ..

Russia Will Not Invite International Observers to Upcoming Regional Elections - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.