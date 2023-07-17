Open Menu

Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) Formally Merged With Private Power And Infrastructure Board (PPIB)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) formally merged with Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB)

Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) has formally merged with Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) Upon promulgation of the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Act, 2023 notified through the Gazette of Pakistan, Extraordinary, Part-1, as an Act No. XXVI of 2023 dated 10th June 2023, AEDB) has merged with PPIB, consequently

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) has formally merged with Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) Upon promulgation of the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Act, 2023 notified through the Gazette of Pakistan, Extraordinary, Part-1, as an Act No. XXVI of 2023 dated 10th June 2023, AEDB) has merged with PPIB, consequently, the Alternative Energy Development Board Act, 2010 (Act XIV of 2010) stands repealed/ dissolved henceforth, said a statement issued here on Monday.

"We are confident that this merger will pave the way to enhance operational efficiency and facilitation of investors by extending a true one-window facility for smooth and seamless development and processing of power projects of all technologies including Alternative and Renewable Energy (ARE) projects by PPIB as a one entity on behalf of the Government of Pakistan," it further said.

Managing Director PPIB Shah Jahan Mirza said that the whole team is excited to take fresh responsibility as a challenge for achieving new horizons of excellence and fully poised to harness the indigenous, alternative and renewable potential of the country for powering Pakistan with clean, green and sustainable electricity.

