Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) invites bids for setting up 600 MW solar project at Kot Addu

As a major step towards green Pakistan besides ensuring provision of clean, affordable and sustainable electricity to the people, Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) has invited bids/proposals from private sector investors for the development of a 600 MW solar project at Kot Addu (Muzaffargarh)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):As a major step towards green Pakistan besides ensuring provision of clean, affordable and sustainable electricity to the people, Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) has invited bids/proposals from private sector investors for the development of a 600 MW solar project at Kot Addu (Muzaffargarh).

The last date for receiving bids/proposals is April 17 at 1200 hours which will be opened on the same day at 1230 hours, said official sources.

The project would be on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis for a concession term of 25 years.

They said Request for Proposal (RFP) could be obtained either from AEDB office or through online upon payment of $ 200 as a registration fee and $ 2500 for an RFP document on or before March 10.

The payment could be made in dollars or equivalent Pakistan rupees directly in AEDB bank accounts or through a demand draft/pay order in the name of the Alternative Energy Fund.

The bidder offering the lowest tariff/maximum discount would be declared as a successful bidder who would be required to achieve financial close and commercial operation date in accordance with the terms and conditions of the RFP and project assignments.

They said bids/proposals submitted electronically would not be entertained. The interested parties shall submit complete bids in respect in accordance with the RFP along with the bid bond and bid processing fee. Only the bidders who have been registered and issued RFP shall be entitled to submit a bid/proposal for the project.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government pursuant to its policy objectives of energy security, environmental protection, affordability of electricity, and sustainable development, has approved a framework and guidelines that envisions the development of large utility-scale solar PV projects on fast-track basis at the designated sites through private sector investment.

\395