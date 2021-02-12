UrduPoint.com
Alternative System For Dissolved Market Committees Being Introduced: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:27 PM

Alternative system for dissolved market committees being introduced: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that alternative system for recently dissolved market committees was being introduced to control inflation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that alternative system for recently dissolved market committees was being introduced to control inflation.

She said this while briefing the media about Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Lahore.

She said that under new system consumers would get essential items at inexpensive prices and they would not be left at mercy of middlemen and shopkeepers. The alternative system would be run on public private partnership model, she added.

She apprised that Punjab Food Minister had been given a task to finalize priorities for making effective food policy to determine reasonable support price of wheat.

The SACM said the Prime Minister had given a message to plant maximum trees to restore the beauty of Lahore and control smog like environmental problems.

To a question, she said that targeted programme would be implemented to provide subsidy to the farmers.

She said that during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government for the first time Election Commission was ensuring implementation of laws relating to by-polls. The PTI government believed in supremacy of law, she added.

Dr Firdous said that in by-polls of Daska and Wazirabad, PML-N was using looted money.

She said that Atta Ullah Tarar was using negative tactics just for the sake of cheap popularity.

