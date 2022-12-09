UrduPoint.com

Alternative Traffic Plan For MM Alam Road Remodeling

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Alternative traffic plan for MM Alam Road remodeling

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Dr Asad Malhi on Friday reviewed the alternative traffic plan during remodeling of MM Alam Road.

Reviewing the plan, the CTO directed the officials to revise the geometry of Hussain Chowk and Mini Market roundabout. The traffic officials should conduct a joint visit with all stakeholders on Monday in this regard, he added.

Dr Malhi said that traders and market staff should ensure parking at Dungi Ground Plaza.

He ordered for completing patchwork on Gurumangat Road before MM Alam remodeling.

During the meeting, it was decided to build walkway street from Hussain Chowk to Mini Market.

Traffic capacity on 16th street connected to MM Alam Road was evaluated, and increasing parking fees at MM Alam Road was also recommended.

Director LDA Haroon Saifi, Director TEPA Waqar Aslam, Manager Parking Company Rehan Ahmed and Revenue Officer Mukhtar Ahmed also participated in the meeting.

