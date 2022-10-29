Alumni Association ICP to hold election on Nov 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Senior Alumni Association of Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) has announced the election schedule to elect office bearers.

The polling to elect new office bearers would be held in the office of registrar on November 5 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

A committee comprising four members has been formulated under the headship of Muhammad Riaz to oversee to the electoral process.