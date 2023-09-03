Alumni association members meet GCWUS VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The executive body members of the Alumni Association Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) met with Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi.

According to the GCWUS spokesperson, the delegation congratulated the VC on assuming the post and expressed their best wishes for her.

During the meeting, inauguration of alumni association office and the future plan of the Alumni Network were also discussed. The delegation included Azra Sabtain, Prof. Naila Arshad, Raheela, Madeeha Saeed, Saira Ayub, Noreen Ajmal and internal alumni committee members.