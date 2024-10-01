Alumni executive forum holds inaugural meeting at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Department of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Sargodha held an

inaugural meeting of its Alumni Executive Forum in the Chairman's office here on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the UoS, the meeting was attended by former Chairman

and Dean of Arts, Humanities, and Law, Professor Dr Syed Almdar Bukhari, current Chairman Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah, faculty members, and distinguished alumni, including business leaders, government officials, and media professionals.

The forum began with condolences for the passing of the mother of alumnus Syed Ali Abid Naqvi, Director of the Child Protection Bureau and Social Welfare, as well as former Dean and Chairman Dr. Nawaz Mehsud and Mr. Ijaz Ahmed Bhatti.

During the meeting, Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah updated the forum on recent developments, including improvements in the department's infrastructure and reforms under the leadership of the current

Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr.

Qaisar Abbas. He emphasized the importance of alumni involvement in the department's growth.

The Alumni Executive Forum members unanimously elected Irfan Akbar Chaudhry, Director Coordination, Comprehensive Group as a Executive Member (Convener).

Usman Warraich, Secretary Sargodha Gymkhana and Business Leader as a Senior Member

(vice convener).

Syed Ali Abid Naqvi, Director Child Protection Bureau and Social Welfare elected General Secretary.

The newly elected officials praised Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Qaisar Abbas's efforts to elevate the University of Sargodha to international standards and pledged to support his vision.