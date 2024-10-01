Open Menu

Alumni Executive Forum Holds Inaugural Meeting At UoS

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Alumni executive forum holds inaugural meeting at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Department of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Sargodha held an

inaugural meeting of its Alumni Executive Forum in the Chairman's office here on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the UoS, the meeting was attended by former Chairman

and Dean of Arts, Humanities, and Law, Professor Dr Syed Almdar Bukhari, current Chairman Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah, faculty members, and distinguished alumni, including business leaders, government officials, and media professionals.

The forum began with condolences for the passing of the mother of alumnus Syed Ali Abid Naqvi, Director of the Child Protection Bureau and Social Welfare, as well as former Dean and Chairman Dr. Nawaz Mehsud and Mr. Ijaz Ahmed Bhatti.

During the meeting, Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah updated the forum on recent developments, including improvements in the department's infrastructure and reforms under the leadership of the current

Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr.

Qaisar Abbas. He emphasized the importance of alumni involvement in the department's growth.

The Alumni Executive Forum members unanimously elected Irfan Akbar Chaudhry, Director Coordination, Comprehensive Group as a Executive Member (Convener).

Usman Warraich, Secretary Sargodha Gymkhana and Business Leader as a Senior Member

(vice convener).

Syed Ali Abid Naqvi, Director Child Protection Bureau and Social Welfare elected General Secretary.

The newly elected officials praised Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Qaisar Abbas's efforts to elevate the University of Sargodha to international standards and pledged to support his vision.

Related Topics

Business Sargodha University Of Sargodha Media Government

Recent Stories

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

7 minutes ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

18 minutes ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

2 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

2 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

3 hours ago
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

3 hours ago
 Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

3 hours ago
 No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan