Alumni Fourth Pillar For Every University: PU VC
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that alumni are the fourth pillar for every university like teachers, students and employees, without whose participation no university could become a leading university.
He expressed these views while addressing the first ever alumni dinner organized by Punjab University Alumni Office at Hailey College of Commerce’s lawn.
On this occasion, PU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Senior Vice President Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Engr. Khalid Usman, Registrar Dr Ahmed islam, Director PU Alumni Office Prof Dr Hamid Saeed, PU ASA President Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, faculty members and a large number of former students of PU were present.
In his address, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that our alumni are spread all over the world and are holding excellent positions and with their help and involvement, PU will move forward. He said that he will do whatever he can as VC to restore the glory of PU. He said, “We are opening the research labs and services established in PU to all the universities of Lahore.” He said that the PU library can also be used by the students of all the universities in Lahore. He said that being the VC of a great alma mater, he will try to bring such a transport system in collaboration with other universities of Lahore that all the students can benefit from it. He said that there are alumni in many institutions who are ready to provide funds at a call.
He said that efforts will be made to conduct the annual meeting of PU alumni next year by elected office bearers. “We all have to put aside the bitterness, mistakes, shortcomings and differences of the past and work together to make PU one of the best universities in the world.” He said “We will strengthen the PU Alumni Office so that the university can benefit from it.” He said that one of our alumni has promised to construct a building in the Law College. He said that he is grateful to Nawab Sadiq Abbasi who donated the land of Old Campus, and Sir Ganga Ram for donating Hailey College of Banking and Finance to PU. He praised the Alumni Office for organizing a fruitful ceremony.
Engr. Khalid Usman said that PU has provided Pakistan with the best human resource. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce is ready to work with PU to revive Pakistan’s economy. He said that the Pakistani nation has high hopes from businessmen for the improvement of the country’s conditions. He said that they will promote research projects in collaboration with PU to benefit 45,000 businesses registered with the LCCI.
Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the love we have for our institution is unmatched. He said that even though our graduates are young, they still show their childhood. He said that the seed sown by the alumni last year has become a sapling under the patronage of Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali, which we will all make into a tree together.
