Alumni grand gala to take place in LUMHS in January 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The alumni of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, is going to organize a grand gala of alumnis of LUMHS on January 11, 2025.

According to a press statement issued here on Saturday, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan chaired a meeting in that regard at the Foreign Faculty in the campus.

The VC assured the attendees of all possible cooperation and support from the LUMHS authorities to organize that big and historic event.

According to him, all registered alumni of all the batches LUMHS and its predecessor Liaquat Medical College (LMC) were invited to register for their participation in the event which would provide them a chance to meet their classmates, seniors and juniors.

Prof Abdul Sattar Memon, Prof Hanif Ghani, Dr Hadi Bux Jatoi, Dr Bakhsh Ali Patafi, Dr Munir Bhurgri , Prof Khaliq Ahmad Siddiqui, Dr Shagufata Qureshi, Dr Iqbal Memon, Dr Kashif Memon, Dr Zulfiqar Yousafani, Dr Haleem Thebo and Dr Zaman Baloch, among others, attended the meeting.