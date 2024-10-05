Open Menu

Alumni Grand Gala To Take Place In LUMHS In January 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Alumni grand gala to take place in LUMHS in January 2025

The alumni of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, is going to organize a grand gala of alumnis of LUMHS on January 11, 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The alumni of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, is going to organize a grand gala of alumnis of LUMHS on January 11, 2025.

According to a press statement issued here on Saturday, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan chaired a meeting in that regard at the Foreign Faculty in the campus.

The VC assured the attendees of all possible cooperation and support from the LUMHS authorities to organize that big and historic event.

According to him, all registered alumni of all the batches LUMHS and its predecessor Liaquat Medical College (LMC) were invited to register for their participation in the event which would provide them a chance to meet their classmates, seniors and juniors.

Prof Abdul Sattar Memon, Prof Hanif Ghani, Dr Hadi Bux Jatoi, Dr Bakhsh Ali Patafi, Dr Munir Bhurgri , Prof Khaliq Ahmad Siddiqui, Dr Shagufata Qureshi, Dr Iqbal Memon, Dr Kashif Memon, Dr Zulfiqar Yousafani, Dr Haleem Thebo and Dr Zaman Baloch, among others, attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Jamshoro Jatoi January Event All From

Recent Stories

PPC, PIC arranges free cardiology medical camp for ..

PPC, PIC arranges free cardiology medical camp for journalist fraternity

33 seconds ago
 Israel readying response to Iran missile attack

Israel readying response to Iran missile attack

7 minutes ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

6 minutes ago
 Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figu ..

Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figure Safieddine

6 minutes ago
 Three notorious dacoits arrested, looted valuables ..

Three notorious dacoits arrested, looted valuables recovered

6 minutes ago
 SU to conduct first phase of entry test on October ..

SU to conduct first phase of entry test on October 13

6 minutes ago
NCHD arranges event to mark Teachers Day

NCHD arranges event to mark Teachers Day

2 minutes ago
 Industrial growth can lift country from economic w ..

Industrial growth can lift country from economic woes, SM Tanveer

2 minutes ago
 Mpox epidemic: from first cases to vaccinations

Mpox epidemic: from first cases to vaccinations

2 minutes ago
 DR Congo launches mpox vaccination drive, hoping t ..

DR Congo launches mpox vaccination drive, hoping to curb outbreak

2 minutes ago
 Trump returns to site of failed assassination

Trump returns to site of failed assassination

2 minutes ago
 UK, Gulf to establish 280 skills centres in Pakist ..

UK, Gulf to establish 280 skills centres in Pakistan for youth employment

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan