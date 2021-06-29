UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alumni Of Edwards College Demands Permanent College Principal, Impartial Audit

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Alumni of Edwards College demands permanent college principal, impartial audit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The annual general body meeting of Edwards College alumni association on Tuesday urged the provincial government to conduct third-party audit of the college and appoint principal permanently.

Among others, the meeting was attended by former student of the college and Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education, Kamran Khan Bangash, Peshawar varsity's former Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr. Azmat Hayat Khan, former VC Islamia College, Prof. Dr. Ajmal Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF), Muhammad Bilal Sethi, President ECAN, Syed Tehsin Shah and cabinet members.

Addressing the meeting as a chief guest, Kamran Bangash said the government was working to introduce reforms in higher educational institutes including Edwards College Peshawar. He said suggestion has been forwarded to Chief Minister for starting extra classes to save precious time of students.

Muhammad Bilal Sethi, organizer of the event, demanded to conduct independent third party audit of the college.

He said the college needed a professional administration headed by a dedicated and energetic leader who could improve academics, discipline and the entire system of college.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Student Event Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-lay ..

36 minutes ago

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.