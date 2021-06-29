Alumni of Edwards College demands permanent college principal, impartial audit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The annual general body meeting of Edwards College alumni association on Tuesday urged the provincial government to conduct third-party audit of the college and appoint principal permanently.

Among others, the meeting was attended by former student of the college and Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education, Kamran Khan Bangash, Peshawar varsity's former Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr. Azmat Hayat Khan, former VC Islamia College, Prof. Dr. Ajmal Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF), Muhammad Bilal Sethi, President ECAN, Syed Tehsin Shah and cabinet members.

Addressing the meeting as a chief guest, Kamran Bangash said the government was working to introduce reforms in higher educational institutes including Edwards College Peshawar. He said suggestion has been forwarded to Chief Minister for starting extra classes to save precious time of students.

Muhammad Bilal Sethi, organizer of the event, demanded to conduct independent third party audit of the college.

He said the college needed a professional administration headed by a dedicated and energetic leader who could improve academics, discipline and the entire system of college.