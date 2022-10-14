UrduPoint.com

Alvi Approves Presidential Iqbal Awards For Three Authors

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Alvi approves Presidential Iqbal Awards for three authors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday approved Presidential Iqbal Awards of the years 2015-20 in recognition of the literary and research work of three authors on National poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Muhammad Ikram Chughtai has been given presidential award on his book 'Iqbal Aur Germany' (Iqbal and Germany), authored in urdu language.

Dr Abdul Khaliq has been awarded for his English language book 'Allama Iqbal, Concept of Ego and Related Perspectives', and Ghaus Bakhsh Sabir for his book Balochi language on Iqbaliat.

The president approved the awards in line with Article 48-1 of the Constitution and Iqbal academy Ordinance 1962.

President Alvi is the patron-in-chief of Iqbal Academy Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Germany Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on T ..

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on Tiktok with Top Influencers in ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP ..

Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP OIS enabled front camera phone ..

1 hour ago
 Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

1 hour ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

2 hours ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.