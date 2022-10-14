Alvi approves Presidential Iqbal Awards for three authors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday approved Presidential Iqbal Awards of the years 2015-20 in recognition of the literary and research work of three authors on National poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Muhammad Ikram Chughtai has been given presidential award on his book 'Iqbal Aur Germany' (Iqbal and Germany), authored in urdu language.

Dr Abdul Khaliq has been awarded for his English language book 'Allama Iqbal, Concept of Ego and Related Perspectives', and Ghaus Bakhsh Sabir for his book Balochi language on Iqbaliat.

The president approved the awards in line with Article 48-1 of the Constitution and Iqbal academy Ordinance 1962.

President Alvi is the patron-in-chief of Iqbal Academy Pakistan.