ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas and assured Pakistan's continued support for resolving the Palestinian dispute in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The president expressed his heartfelt sympathies and grief on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan over the atrocities being committed by Israel against the people of Palestine for over seven decades.

He deplored that what was happening in Gaza was very painful and the entire Pakistani nation was deeply saddened by the brutalities and reign of terror unleashed by the Israeli security forces.

The President strongly condemned the lethal bombing by Israel that even did not spare schools and hospitals and its barbaric actions resulted in the killing of thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, healthcare workers, journalists and UN aid workers.

The President said that the current situation in Gaza was the reaction of decades of apartheid and unjust policies of Israel. He condemned Israel for ethnic cleansing against the Muslims and pushing them out of their territories.

Talking to his Palestinian counterpart, President Arif Alvi regretted over the lack of action on the part of the international community to stop Israel from its murderous campaign against the people of Gaza.

He assured the Palestinian President that Pakistan would continue to support resolving the Palestinian dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC’s resolutions. The President urged the international community to make efforts for urgent ceasefire, opening of unhindered humanitarian corridor to Gaza, stopping further displacement of the Palestinians from their homeland and a permanent solution to the Palestinian dispute in accordance with UN Security Council’s resolutions.

Talking to his Pakistani counterpart, the Palestinian President, Mehmood Abbas said that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza. He called for stopping Israel from fighting across the Palestinian territory. He also demanded for opening of a corridor to Gaza to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance as there was no food, medicine and electricity available to the people of Gaza.

President Mahmoud Abbas thanked Pakistan for supporting the Palestinian cause and sending humanitarian assistance.