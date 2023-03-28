Alvi condoles with families of martyred army personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed condolence with the the family members of the martyred Pakistan army personnel, Havaldar Azhar Iqbal and Naik Muhammad Asad.

The troops were martyred in a terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan on March 20.

The president contacted via telephone with the father of Havaldar Azhar Iqbal and brother of Naik Muhammad Asad and paid tributes to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives for the country. He also saluted the families of the martyrs for sacrificing their loved ones.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs in paradise and for the grant of courage to the bereaved families.