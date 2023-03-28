UrduPoint.com

Alvi Condoles With Families Of Martyred Army Personnel

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Alvi condoles with families of martyred army personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed condolence with the the family members of the martyred Pakistan army personnel, Havaldar Azhar Iqbal and Naik Muhammad Asad.

The troops were martyred in a terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan on March 20.

The president contacted via telephone with the father of Havaldar Azhar Iqbal and brother of Naik Muhammad Asad and paid tributes to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives for the country. He also saluted the families of the martyrs for sacrificing their loved ones.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs in paradise and for the grant of courage to the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Army Martyrs Shaheed Dera Ismail Khan March Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million fo ..

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million for mega projects in Middle East ..

23 minutes ago
 Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pil ..

Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

49 minutes ago
 DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing coopera ..

DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing cooperation

1 hour ago
 ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

1 hour ago
 Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying ..

Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying relationship with US for peace ..

1 hour ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in Punjab, KPK polls

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.