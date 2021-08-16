Alvi, Erdogan discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sunday hosted President Dr Arif Alvi in Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul wherein both sides held detailed discussions on issues pertaining to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The presidents were also accompanied by Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan and Pakistan's First Lady Samina Alvi, a President House press release said.

The two leaders held wide-ranging talks and discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations through implementation of the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) that was signed in February 2020.

President Erdogan discussed possible help of Pakistan in moving Turkish assets and people safely to Pakistan.

President Alvi established contact with Prime Minister Imran Khan and thereafter President Erdogan and PM Imran Khan are discussing issues of immediate concern arising out of evolving situation in Afghanistan.

President Erdogan stated that he looked forward to hosting the meeting of the 7th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Turkey this year.

President Dr. Alvi apprised President Erdogan about the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and thanked him for Turkey's consistent support on the matter.

President Dr. Alvi is visiting Turkey at the invitation of President Erdogan to participate in the launching ceremony of the first of the four MILGEM corvettes for Pakistan Navy.