UrduPoint.com

Alvi, Erdogan Discuss Evolving Situation In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Alvi, Erdogan discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sunday hosted President Dr Arif Alvi in Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul wherein both sides held detailed discussions on issues pertaining to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The presidents were also accompanied by Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan and Pakistan's First Lady Samina Alvi, a President House press release said.

The two leaders held wide-ranging talks and discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations through implementation of the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) that was signed in February 2020.

President Erdogan discussed possible help of Pakistan in moving Turkish assets and people safely to Pakistan.

President Alvi established contact with Prime Minister Imran Khan and thereafter President Erdogan and PM Imran Khan are discussing issues of immediate concern arising out of evolving situation in Afghanistan.

President Erdogan stated that he looked forward to hosting the meeting of the 7th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Turkey this year.

President Dr. Alvi apprised President Erdogan about the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and thanked him for Turkey's consistent support on the matter.

President Dr. Alvi is visiting Turkey at the invitation of President Erdogan to participate in the launching ceremony of the first of the four MILGEM corvettes for Pakistan Navy.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Pakistan Navy Turkey Jammu Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan February Sunday 2020 Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves expanding remit of ..

33 minutes ago
 flydubai suspends operations to Kabul

Flydubai suspends operations to Kabul

48 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Boa ..

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Board Chairman of Etihad Aviation ..

48 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend summit of Iraq ..

Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend summit of Iraq&#039;s neighboring countries

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emira ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emirati Human Resources Development ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s property transactions up 50% in Q2: ..

Dubai&#039;s property transactions up 50% in Q2: Report

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.