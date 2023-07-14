Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Alvi felicitates Macron on national day of France

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday extended warmest felicitations to President of France Emmanuel Macron on his country's national day.

In his letter to President Macron, Alvi wrote that Pakistan and France enjoyed cordial relations marked by mutual trust, commonality of views, and close cooperation in multilateral fora.

Referring to the Roadmap for Bilateral Cooperation signed in February this year, the president said it would help strengthen the multifaceted cooperation in areas such as trade, people-to-people contacts, education, climate change, and energy transition.

The president expressed confidence that under President Macron's dynamic leadership, France would take the bilateral relationship with Pakistan to a higher level for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

"I avail myself of this opportunity to convey my best wishes for your good health and happiness, and continued progress and prosperity of the people of the French Republic", President Alvi concluded.

