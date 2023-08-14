(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ):President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said Pakistan could be put on the path of development and prosperity by promoting the rule of law, democracy, provision of basic human rights, eradication of social injustices and poverty.

Addressing a flag-hoisting ceremony held here in connection with the 76th independence day of Pakistan, the president expressed the hope that Pakistan would soon become a prosperous and developed country by following all the basic rules and guidance given by the founder of Pakistan Quid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said Quid-i-Azam always discouraged nepotism and voiced for the promotion of merit, unity, socio-economic justice, and poverty alleviation.

He said Pakistan got independence in 1947 because of the long struggle of Quid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other founding leaders, and the sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of people.

He said the country's armed forces, police and the public were still sacrificing their lives for the country's security as over 100,000 people had rendered their lives in the war against terrorism.

He said the aim of Pakistan's independence was the establishment of an independent state for the Muslims of the subcontinent to live their lives according to Islamic principles.

The president paid the heartiest tributes to the founders of Pakistan who struggled for independence of Pakistan and the hundreds of thousands of people who embraced martyrdom for Pakistan.

President Alvi stressed the elite of the country to take responsibility for poverty alleviation and promotion of education and health, which he said were inter-connected with each other.

He said currently 27 million children were out of school across the country and needed to enrol in schools.

He stressed that every child should be enrolled in school which could only be possible through resources.

He said everybody should pay his or her due tax so that the government could get more resources to provide maximum facilities to the people.

Similarly, he said good health was also vital for nation-building.

The president said although it was necessary to explore natural resources buried under the land but the actual wealth was built in our minds which should be fully utilized. He stressed the need to look into the areas of the latest technologies, IT, industries and agriculture.

He quoted Allama Iqbal as saying that without women's participation; no nation could develop and prosper. Therefore, he called upon the women folk of the country to work for the development of the country by actively participating in all areas.

Quid-i-Azam, he said also encouraged his sister Fatima Jinnah to fully participate in the country's politics.

The president also expressed solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. He hoped that by the will of God, soon Kashmir would become part of Pakistan. He vowed to the people of Kashmir not to leave Pakistan's support for their just struggle.

He also thanked the friendly countries including China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Turkiye, and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for supporting Pakistan in its difficult time.

He said Islam always preached peace and love even when the world was desecrating the holy Quran.