Alvi for using modern techniques in special persons' rehabilitation

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need for promoting and utilizing Information Technology and other modern techniques for rehabilitation of the special persons so as to make them an effective and functional part of the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need for promoting and utilizing Information Technology and other modern techniques for rehabilitation of the special persons so as to make them an effective and functional part of the society.

He was addressing a ceremony 'Punjab Bait-ul-Maal initiative of distribution of free wheel chairs among physically disabled persons', here at Governor House. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja, Provincial Human Rights and Minority Affairs Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine, Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, and Chairman Bait-ul-Maal Malik Muhammad Azam were also present.

Prior to his address, the President along with CM and ministers presented wheel chairs to the special children and persons, while Punjab Chief Minister announced cash present of Rs 10,000 each for special persons present on the occasion.

Dr. Arif Alvi said that since Braille technique of learning was now obsolete, there was dire need to promote and utilize modern techniques such as android mobile applications and other features of internet available for the users with disabilities. He added that teachers would also have to be trained in this regard so as to enable them to teach the special children through modern techniques.

The President was of the view that visually and hearing impaired as well as physically disabled persons were equal with normal persons in terms of intellect therefore special persons must also have equal rights in education and employment. He said that he had held meetings with Punjab Chief Minister and Provincial Minister Raja Basharat to discuss as to how to make the special persons an effective citizens, adding that it had been decided that special children would be given admission in all the educational institutions in Punjab.

He said that the concept of inducting special persons by institutions, banks and companies on charity basis while ignoring their innate qualities was totally wrong.

He stressed the need for providing functional employment to the special people as being given to normal persons. He cited that special persons were fully running food-chain outlets in various cities.

Dr. Arif Alvi said that First Lady Samina Alvi was also very active in rehabilitation of the special persons to turn them as useful citizens and bring them into the mainstream development process. Provision of equal rights and caring of the special persons was also an eminent feature of Riyasat-e-Madina, he said and added that Prime Minister and Punjab Chief Minister always gave special attention to this segment of society and even during Covid-19 crisis, the government focused on the poor, deserving and, needy families and special persons by extending all possible financial and other support to them.

The President also appealed to the people to adhere to the Coronavirus SOPs that would not only protect them but also their near and dear ones from this fatal virus.

Earlier in his address, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that under this initiative of Punjab Bait-ul-Maal, 1000 wheel chairs were being given away to the physically disabled persons. The Punjab government, he mentioned, was taking all possible measures for rehabilitation of the special persons so as ensure provision of equal rights to them. "We have to take optimum benefit of the innate qualities of the special persons," he added.

He said the Punjab government had revived the provincial councils for the special people; established rehabilitation centres and Nasheman Homes, while a funds of Rs 43 million had also been released for job placement of the special persons in private firms/companies.

Chairman Bait-ul-Maal Malik Muhammad Azam told the participants that Punjab Bait-ul-Maal department was distributing these wheel chairs in collaboration with an NGO Milestone. He said that Bait-ul-Maal was also planning for collective marriages of the poor and deserving girls and urged the Chief Minister to also extend his cooperation in this regard.