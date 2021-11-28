UrduPoint.com

Alvi Meets Uzbek President: Reaffirms Pakistan's Support For Trans-Afghan Railway Project

Sun 28th November 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan's full support for the Trans-Afghan Railway project and assured all possible cooperation for its early realization.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 15th ECO Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat.

The talks covered the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, with a special focus on trade and economic relations, and connectivity agenda.

President Alvi underscored the significance of enhancing structured political ties, and fast-tracking trade and economic cooperation by operationalizing Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (UPTTA).

He underscored the importance of the urgent need for immediate provision of humanitarian and economic assistance for Afghanistan to avert an economic collapse in the country.

He stressed the de-freezing of Afghanistan's financial assets as a priority step in this respect.

Both leaders agreed to work closely towards strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in regional and international fora.

The president reiterated the invitation to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

