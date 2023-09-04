Alvi mourns loss of precious lives in helicopter crash

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in Gwadar.

He condoled the martyrdom of Pak Navy officers and Jawans in the helicopter crash, and prayed for elevation of ranks of their souls in paradise.

He also paid tributes to the services rendered by the martyrs for their motherland.

The president expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for grant of courage to them to bear this loss with equanimity.