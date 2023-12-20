Alvi, Raisi for coordinated efforts by Islamic states for an end to Gaza massacre

President Dr Arif Alvi and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation wherein they underscored the need for coordinated efforts by the Islamic countries to bring an end to the ongoing massacre and crimes against humanity in Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation wherein they underscored the need for coordinated efforts by the Islamic countries to bring an end to the ongoing massacre and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

During the conversation that lasted almost 45 minutes, President Alvi voiced deep concern over the dire situation in occupied Palestine, including Gaza as a result of ongoing Israeli aggression and occupation.

He regretted that despite the deaths of over 19,000 Palestinians, including women and children, the United Nations Security Council had failed to impose a ceasefire and bring an end to the unspeakable Israeli atrocities.

President Alvi reiterated that a just solution to the Palestinian question based on an independent and contiguous Palestinian State with Al-Quds-Al-Sharif as capital was critical for lasting peace in the middle East.

The president reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to all diplomatic initiatives to the end, and appreciated Iran’s concerns and initiatives about the ongoing situation.

He also appreciated the Iranian leadership for its principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and its support for the Palestinian cause.

President Alvi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the government and brotherly people of Iran over the heinous terrorist attack on an Iranian police station in Siestan-Baluchistan on December 15. He expressed Pakistan’s resolve to work with Iran to combat terrorism.

As the two leaders discussed bilateral economic cooperation, the president termed the joint inauguration of Mand-Pishin Border Sustenance Marketplace and Gabd-Polan Electricity Transmission Line tangible developments that would further strengthen bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

The two leaders agreed that Pakistan and Iran were brotherly Islamic countries, sharing the same culture, religion and history.

They agreed to work together to further improve economic, trade, and cultural relations between the two brotherly countries.