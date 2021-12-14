(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed the need of more educational opportunities to the women folk as the progress and development of the country was linked with the education.

He said the country needed educated youth that could contribute to build a progressed and healthier society and it was only possible through education for all. Addressing as chief guest at the 16th convocation of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here, he said it was very unfortunate that the moral values were getting weaker in developed nations as they were running towards materialism.

"We are proud that cultural values in our country are contributing in building a positive society and it is an asset for the people," he said and termed cultural values an important component to live an ideal life.

The president said great leaders of the nation including Quaid-e-Azam Muhamamd Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Sir Syed Ahmad Khan also stressed the need of education to move forward particularly education of women was termed necessary.

Referring to the British laws, he mentioned that until year 1904, women in the Britain were considered a property of her husband or father as she had no identity or rights at that time. Whereas, he added religion islam had narrated women rights centuries ago.

President Alvi also pointed out dual role of the developed countries which always advocated human rights but did not take any notice of HR violations in territories like Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine.

He said the present PTI government had made very important legislation recently regarding inheritance which would ensure provision of due rights to women.

The president asked the passing out students to remain committed to their purpose of getting education which included growing up a family and playing role in progress of the society.

The nation needed educated people as development of Pakistan was also linked with the educated youth, he said adding there was a need of workers in nursing, IT and other departments in the country.

He said that IT remained a big industry as there was a tough competition in it and we needed to prepare more graduates in it to compete at local and international markets.

The president also asked the education authorities, commissions to work in that direction and also enhance capacity for imparting education to maximum youth who wish to get education.

President Alvi congratulated the passing out graduates and said the students should pay back the country with their positive and constructive contribution.

Earlier, Dr. Arif Alvi gave away medals and certificates among the position holder graduates of the university.