Alvi Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack On Military Convoy In Jani Khel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday strongly condemned the suicide attack on a military convoy in Jani Khel area of Bannu district.

Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the attack, the president reiterated the national resolve to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism in the country.

He said the whole nation was firmly standing behind its valor security forces in the war against terrorism.

President Alvi said efforts would continue till the complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

He paid tribute to the martyred who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country's security.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members of the martyrs.

