Alvi urges public-private sectors' collaboration in jobs creation for special persons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday emphasized the imperative for both public and private sectors to collaborate in jobs creation for special persons.

During the meeting with a delegation of the Employers' Federation of Pakistan, headed by Majeed Aziz, at the Sindh Governor House, he underscored the crucial role of integrating differently-abled persons into economic activities for the nation's progress.

Dr Arif Alvi highlighted the significance of creating a conducive workplace environment where the potential of differently-abled individuals could be fully realized.

He noted a growing awareness and participation of individuals with disabilities in various workplaces.

The president acknowledged the notable increase in the employment of women in recent years, attributing it to anti-harassment legislation and improved workplace environments.

He emphasized the immense potential of the information technology sector in jobs creation and revenue generation, urging the Federation to prioritize its development.

Dr Arif Alvi commended the National Skills Passport Programme for its role in facilitating the integration of skilled labour domestically and internationally.

He also lauded the Federation's efforts in promoting the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the workforce.

The delegation apprised the president of the establishment of the business Disability Network and outlined the Federation's contributions in areas such as occupational safety, gender equality, and women's empowerment in the labour market.