Open Menu

Alvi Urges Public-private Sectors' Collaboration In Jobs Creation For Special Persons

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 11:39 PM

Alvi urges public-private sectors' collaboration in jobs creation for special persons

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday emphasized the imperative for both public and private sectors to collaborate in jobs creation for special persons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday emphasized the imperative for both public and private sectors to collaborate in jobs creation for special persons.

During the meeting with a delegation of the Employers' Federation of Pakistan, headed by Majeed Aziz, at the Sindh Governor House, he underscored the crucial role of integrating differently-abled persons into economic activities for the nation's progress.

Dr Arif Alvi highlighted the significance of creating a conducive workplace environment where the potential of differently-abled individuals could be fully realized.

He noted a growing awareness and participation of individuals with disabilities in various workplaces.

The president acknowledged the notable increase in the employment of women in recent years, attributing it to anti-harassment legislation and improved workplace environments.

He emphasized the immense potential of the information technology sector in jobs creation and revenue generation, urging the Federation to prioritize its development.

Dr Arif Alvi commended the National Skills Passport Programme for its role in facilitating the integration of skilled labour domestically and internationally.

He also lauded the Federation's efforts in promoting the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the workforce.

The delegation apprised the president of the establishment of the business Disability Network and outlined the Federation's contributions in areas such as occupational safety, gender equality, and women's empowerment in the labour market.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Governor Business Progress Women Market Jobs Labour Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

7 minutes ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

10 minutes ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

10 minutes ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

10 minutes ago
 CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to enc ..

CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration

10 minutes ago
 PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of ec ..

PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal

10 minutes ago
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Aw ..

PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal

10 minutes ago
 Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into As ..

Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters

16 minutes ago
 Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg ..

Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish

16 minutes ago
 Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiato ..

Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiatory rite

16 minutes ago
 Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO

Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO

16 minutes ago
 NEC directs priority financial allocations for mer ..

NEC directs priority financial allocations for merged, backward districts

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan