Alvi visits Telemedicine Centre at UHS, praises research work on COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited the Telemedicine Centre set up here at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) to provide online information and guidance to the people about coronavirus.

The president also inaugurated a telemedicine center for women at the UHS which would also provide online guidance and suggest medication to the women of the province.

The telemedicine centre for women has been set up in collaboration with the Sarwar Foundation, Women Chamber of Commerce and Medical City Online.

Speaking on the occasion, President Alvi said it was encouraging that the public sector university was carrying out research on the coronavirus with the cooperation of private sector. He, however, stressed that the research work should be practicable as only theoretical work could not yield results.

The public-private partnership, he said, was vital in the research work as universities lacked resources for the purpose. The effort of UHS and its private partners for research on the coronavirus was positive thing, he added.

Dr Alvi lauded the UHS for conducting trial of medicines on the COVID-19 patients, which would hopefully be successful.

Production of personal protection equipment (PPE) by the university was also an remarkable work, he added.

He said the importance of telemedicine centres had increased in the in time of epidemic. A separate telemedicine centre for women would particularly be helpful for the women of rural areas in seeking online medication advice, he added.

The president also lauded the role of doctors, paramedical staff, administration, police, Rangers, Pak Army and Ulema in the war against coronavirus.

Appreciating the arrangements made by the Punjab government to curb the spread of coronavirus, he said he was confident that they would be able to defeat the pandemic.

Dr Alvi said the Federal as well as the provincial governments had been raising awareness effectively about precautions against the coronavirus. He suggested that the mosques could be effectively used for creating awareness about the contagion. Earlier, UHS Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram gave a briefing to President Arif Alvi about the working of telemedicine center and its scope.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and others were also present.