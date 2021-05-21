UrduPoint.com
Alwari Wants UN To Take Action Against Israel

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:27 PM

Ex-parliamentarian and Chairman, Pakistan Ideology Forum Bahawalpur, Syed Tabish Alwari has urged the United Nations to take action against Israel to stop its brutalities against Palestinians

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Ex-parliamentarian and Chairman, Pakistan Ideology Forum Bahawalpur, Syed Tabish Alwari has urged the United Nations to take action against Israel to stop its brutalities against Palestinians.

Talking to a delegation of Youth Movement Bahawalpur here, he said that during last two weeks, Israeli forces committed indiscriminate bombing on Gaza and other areas of Palestine, leaving over 250 innocent people dead.

He said that women and children were among those who embarrassed martyrdom in attacks by Israeli forces.

He said that although protests and demonstrations against Israel were being reported across the globe, adding that but the United Nations would have to take action against Israel.

He emphasized the need to use United Nations's peace force to restore peace in the region and to stop Israel from armed attacks against Palestine.

